Karnataka adds one more case of Omicron to its tally; total 3 now

Karnataka on Sunday detected its third case of Omicron after a 34-year-old patient who returned from South Africa tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, taking the tally of the newly-discovered variant in the state to three.

“He is isolated and being treated in a government hospital. 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and samples sent for testing,” Karnataka health minister Dr Sudhakar K informed through his Twitter handle on Sunday.

The new case takes the overall tally of the Covid-19 variant in India to 36.

Earlier in the day, Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh reported one case each of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

The Omicron case in Chandigarh came to light after swab samples of a fully vaccinated 20-year-old passenger, with a travel history to Italy, revealed the presence of the new strain.

Andhra Pradesh reported its first case after a 34-year-old traveller who landed in Mumbai from Ireland was found positive for Covid-19's new variant.

Earlier, Karnataka confirmed two cases of Omicron in the state.

Karnataka's first case of the new variant was detected after a South African who landed in Bengaluru on November 20 tested positive but left the country three days later based on a negative Covid-19 test report. He was also India’s first-known Omicron patient.

The new variant was first detected in South Africa. It was named 'Omicron' by the World Health Organisation on November 26.