Karnataka asks all schools to hoist Tricolour in August as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive

In line with the Union government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the education department of Karnataka on Sunday issued a circular ordering all educational institutions to hoist the Tricolour on the premises. It also asked them to actively educate and encourage students and staff to do the same at their houses to ensure the success of the campaign.

They have also been told to ask drivers of their vehicles to hoist the national flag on vehicles, Karnataka higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan said.

The Union government has announced multiple campaigns to celebrate 75-years of Independence in August. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign calls for hoisting the national flag at every household from August 11 to 17 to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' of Indian Independence.

The education department also asked the institutions to upload the action taken report on a weekly basis on the website of the Kannada and Culture department. Faculty, non-teaching staff and students of respective institutions should be inspired to hoist the national flag atop their houses, the minister said in the circular.

The central government has also announced many more events, including cultural and social events. Earlier, as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme, the ministry of information and broadcasting honoured seven women for their extraordinary achievements in fields, including environment protection, healthcare and aviation. Stories of these seven women have also been documented in collaboration with OTT platform Netflix and will now be screened as short films.

