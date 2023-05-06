Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM greeted with flowers, dancing Lord Hanumans
Live

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM greeted with flowers, dancing Lord Hanumans

bengaluru news
Updated on May 06, 2023 12:03 PM IST

As rallies continue before the final day for campaigning, Bengaluru is all decked up for PM Modi's roadshow over the weekend. Follow for the latest updates.

PM Modi's roadshow is near the Jayanagar and South End Circle areas at the moment.
PM Modi's roadshow is near the Jayanagar and South End Circle areas at the moment.
ByYamini C S
OPEN APP

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As Karnataka is set to vote in less than a week, all major political parties are busy with campaigns, rallies and roadshows, with prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi touring the state. 

The BJP is looking for a final push before the last day for campaigning, with PM Modi's mega rally in Karnataka capital Bengaluru over the weekend.

The state is also reeling with a controversy over the recently-released Congress manifesto, which vowed to ban groups such as the Bajrang Dal. In response, BJP leaders have begun chanting ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ at rallies, with members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal holding protests.

Several leaders including union minister Shobha Karandlaje have also recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in opposition to the Congress' manifesto. Meanwhile, the Congress party back peddled and said they only meant to say that organizations like PFI and the Bajrang Dal are disturbing law and order in the state.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar also visited temples and promised to build Hanuman temples in the event of the Congress coming to power in the southern state.

Karnataka will vote on Wednesday, with results due to be released on May 13.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 06, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    BJP supporters dress up in lord Hanuman, folk dance costumes

    Supporters of the BJP show up dressed in costumes of lord Hanuman and other characters from local folk dance styles at PM Modi's mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

    PM Modi covered areas of JP Nagar, RBI Layout, Jayanagar 4th block and South End circle thus far. He is set to travel through 26 kilometres today till 1 pm.

  • May 06, 2023 10:34 AM IST

    PM Modi starts mega roadshow in Bengaluru with ‘Bajrangbali’ chants

    PM Modi began his 26-kilometre long mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday morning with ‘Bajrangbali ki Jai’ chants and slogans like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. The PM's route was decked with flowers and decorations as supporters cheered along.

  • May 06, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    Bengaluru painted in saffron, security tightened ahead of PM's mega rally

    Bengaluru was painted in saffron as supporters gathered in lakhs to attend the mega roadshow to be held by PM Modi. Police were deployed in heavy numbers to maintain security protocols and visuals from the roads showed the crowd decked in saffron scarves, holding ‘arati’ plates and dancing in anticipation of the PM's arrival.

  • May 06, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    Bond between Bengaluru & BJP an old one, says PM Modi

    PM Modi earlier posted a message on twitter, saying, “In a short while, I will be commencing the roadshow across parts of Bengaluru to interact with people of the city. The bond between Bengaluru and BJP is an old and strong one. This city has supported our party since the early days and we have made numerous efforts for its growth.”

  • May 06, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    PM Modi's rally in Bengaluru to start shortly

    PM Modi's supporters gather in Bengaluru's JP Nagar ahead of the two-day mega rally.
    PM Modi's supporters gather in Bengaluru's JP Nagar ahead of the two-day mega rally.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day mega rally in state capital Bengaluru is being seen as a final push for the BJP ahead of the May 10 assembly polls. PM Modi is set to address the crowd - gathered in lakhs - shortly. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka election assembly elections elections narendra modi pm modi politics bengaluru campaign election campaign rally roadshow + 10 more

'Master of distortion...': Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi amid Karnat

india news
Published on May 06, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Karnataka election news: The Congress has been critical of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's government as it looks to wrest the state back from the BJP.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference, at AICC HQ, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka Poll 2023 LIVE: Supporters shower PM Modi with flowers at roadshow

bengaluru news
Updated on May 06, 2023 11:45 AM IST

As rallies continue before the final day for campaigning, Bengaluru is all decked up for PM Modi's roadshow over the weekend. Follow for the latest updates.

PM Modi's roadshow is near the Jayanagar and South End Circle areas at the moment.
ByYamini C S

37 key roads to avoid ahead of PM Modi's rally in Bengaluru today

bengaluru news
Published on May 06, 2023 09:47 AM IST

PM Modi will take out a mega rally in Bengaluru on Saturday between 8 am to 1 pm.

Residents stop in front of barricades placed in JP Nagar ahead of PM Modi's mega rally on Saturday.
ByYamini C S

Bajrang Dal ban row: DK Shivakumar visits temples; BJP 'welcomes' move

bengaluru news
Published on May 06, 2023 08:53 AM IST

The Congress in its manifesto mentioned a ban on organizations like Bajarang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) if voted to power.

Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa welcomed this move by DK Shivakumar said that the Congress state chief is doing so because he is a Hindu.
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka elections: CM Bommai holds roadshow in Varuna

bengaluru news
Published on May 05, 2023 08:47 PM IST

CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held a road show and public meeting in Varuna constituency of Mysore district.

Karnataka CM Bommai. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

BJP will retain power in Karnataka with thumping majority: PM Modi in Tumakuru

bengaluru news
Published on May 05, 2023 06:57 PM IST

The Prime Minister held a massive roadshow in the city before heading to the venue of the public meeting to canvass for the ruling party.

BJP will retain power in Karnataka with thumping majority: PM Modi(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Congress manifesto is all about appeasement: PM Modi in Bellary

bengaluru news
Published on May 05, 2023 06:09 PM IST

He said, “Congress makes fake narratives and surveys for winning politics. They attempt to mislead the voters in the state”

Congress manifesto is all about appeasement: PM Modi in Bellary
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Tollywood actor Brahmanandam to campaign for BJP in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on May 05, 2023 04:46 PM IST

The Telugu actor will campaign for the health minister Sudhakar in his Chikkaballpur constituency on Friday.

Tollywood actor Brahmanandam(Twitter)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka elections: Congress releases 'corruption rate card' for BJP

bengaluru news
Published on May 05, 2023 04:09 PM IST

Karnataka Congress party leaders alleged that the ruling BJP govt in state has "looted" ₹1,50,000 crore in the last four years.

Karnataka Congress also took a jibe on BJP's claim about a 'double-engine government' in the state, and instead called it a "trouble engine government".
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

CM Bommai junks pre-polls surveys giving Cong an edge, exudes confidence in BJP

bengaluru news
Published on May 05, 2023 03:40 PM IST

Bommai also said the BJP high command and its Parliamentary Board will decide whether he will continue as CM if the saffron party comes back to power.

Karnataka CM Bommai. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

PM Modi invokes ‘The Kerala Story’, says ‘anti-India’ plot exposed in film

bengaluru news
Updated on May 05, 2023 02:58 PM IST

He alleged that the Congress is trying to oppose the film which exposed the effect of terrorism.

PM Modi invokes ‘The Kerala Story’, says ‘anti-India’ plot exposed in film
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

PM Modi's Bengaluru road show gets rescheduled again. Details

bengaluru news
Updated on May 05, 2023 01:06 PM IST

PM Modi's roadshow in Karnataka’s capital is expected to be a major part of the BJP's campaign for this assembly polls.

PM Modi's Bengaluru road show gets rescheduled again.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka Poll 2023 highlights: PM Modi questions Congress on NEP at Tumakuru

bengaluru news
Updated on May 05, 2023 09:13 PM IST

As rallies and roadshows continue before the final day for campaigning, Karnataka prepares for PM Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru over the weekend.

PM Modi holds a road show in Tumakuru
ByYamini C S, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Ahead of Karnataka polls, unaccounted cash of 4 crore seized in Kolar

bengaluru news
Published on May 05, 2023 10:13 AM IST

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections the KGF Police on Thursday seized ₹4 crore of unaccounted cash from a house and a car in Kolar's Zion Hills.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place in Karnataka, therefore, moving a large sum of cash without proper documents is not permitted.
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Small section of Karnataka voters impacted by Bajrang Dal issue: Cong survey

bengaluru news
Published on May 05, 2023 07:57 AM IST

According to the survey, only 7% of voters in Karnataka are even aware of what the issue is and "of this less than 10% thought it was an election issue".

Bajrang Dal members stage a protest against Congress's manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Princess Ilvita)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out