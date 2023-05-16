Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM Race LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi arrives at Kharge's residence for meeting
Live

Karnataka CM Race LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi arrives at Kharge's residence for meeting

bengaluru news
Updated on May 16, 2023 01:23 PM IST

After a massive win in Karnataka, the Congress party is yet to decide its chief ministerial face and the decision is likely to be made today.

Kharge is set to make a decision regarding the next CM of Karnataka after consulting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Kharge is set to make a decision regarding the next CM of Karnataka after consulting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
ByYamini C S
OPEN APP

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The suspense over Karnataka's next chief minister continued on Tuesday as the Congress' high command is yet to announce its decision after a massive win in the southern state on Saturday. In the CM race are senior leaders DK Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka Congress' president, and Siddaramaiah, former chief minister and leader of opposition. 

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar is likely to travel to Delhi to meet the central leadership of the party today after cancelling his visit yesterday due to a stomach infection. After a long Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, leaders decided to hand over the responsibility of choosing Karnataka's next CM to the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge is set to make his decision after consulting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and going through the Congress central observers' report, which was submitted yesterday. He is expected to announce a name today.

Karnataka has been witnessing factionalism within the party as fanatics of both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar made camps of their own and raised the slogans in a show of strength. The leaders have both however denied speculations of a growing rift and put up a united front.

The Congress party secured 135 seats in the May 10 assembly election in Karnataka, emerging as the single largest party and giving the state a decisive mandate. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 66 seats, while regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular) managed to get 19 seats. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 16, 2023 01:22 PM IST

    DK Shivakumar arrives at New Delhi

    Karnataka's Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has reached New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon for a crucial meeting with the high command, ahead of announcing the new CM candidate in Karnataka. DK Shivakumar, who is in the CM race, is set to meet Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and explain his terms. 

     

  • May 16, 2023 01:13 PM IST

    'Hopefully by this evening': Cong observer Deepak Bawaria on Karnataka CM decision

    Congress observer Deepak Bawaria on Tuesday said that the decision on finalising the new Karnataka CM is expected by this evening. The Congress central observers report, with opinions of newly-elected MLAs, was submitted yesterday.

  • May 16, 2023 01:09 PM IST

    Decision will be taken in democratic manner, says Pramod Tiwari

    As Congress party leaders from newly-elected MLAs to senior officials including Rahul Gandhi flocked to Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Tuesday for a meeting on deciding the next CM of Karnataka, Pramod Tiwari was also seen arriving at the party president’s residence in Delhi, where he said the decision will be taken in a democratic manner.

  • May 16, 2023 01:04 PM IST

    There is no delay in finalising CM, says Cong leader BK Hariprasad

    Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Tuesday said there is no delay in selecting the next Karnataka CM and that procedures are being followed. "Congress president will take a decision based on the observers' report. There is no delay, we are following the process," he said.

  • May 16, 2023 01:02 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi arrives at Kharge's residence for meeting

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived at the party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for a meeting, in which they are set to hold discussions regarding the next chief minister of Karnataka. Kharge is then expected to hold a meeting with DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the two contenders for the CM post.

  • May 16, 2023 12:27 PM IST

    Newly elected Cong MLAs arrive at Kharge's residence

    Newly elected Karnataka Congress MLAs arrived at the party national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence amid ongoing talks regarding the next Karnataka chief minister. (ANI)

  • May 16, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    Final decision with Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, says DK Suresh

    Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh on Tuesday said the final decision on who should be the next CM of Karnataka lies with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi. “Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi will take a call on the issue (of deciding Karnataka CM). DK Shivakumar is coming today, after that, AICC president and other leaders will sit together and discuss the issues,” he said. (ANI)

  • May 16, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    Siddaramaiah remains tight-lipped amid Karnataka CM suspense

    Congress veteran Siddaramaiah remained tight-lipped and did not interact with reporters amid the ongoing suspense over the next Karnataka CM. He met with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership on Monday. DK Shivakumar, the other contender for the post, is set to arrive in the national capital today to hold discussions with the top brass. (ANI)

  • May 16, 2023 09:53 AM IST

    Congress is family for everyone, DK Shivakumar says before flying to Delhi

    As Karnataka awaits the Congress' decision on its next CM, DK Shivakumar, who is leaving for Delhi to hold talks with the central leadership, said that the party is like a family for everyone and that it has to protect everyone's interest. “Sonia Gandhi is our role model...Congress is family for everyone. Our constitution is very much important, so we have to protect everyone's interest.”

  • May 16, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    Mother will give everything to her child, says DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar arrived at the Bengaluru airport to leave for Delhi amid the ongoing race with Siddaramaiah to become the next Karnataka CM, where he spoke to reporters and said, “We have built this party (Congress), we have built this house. I am a part of it...A mother will give everything to her child.” (ANI)

  • May 16, 2023 09:34 AM IST

    ‘Whether they like me or not…’: DK Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi

    DK Shivakumar, who is competing with fellow senior party leader Siddaramaiah to become Karnataka's next CM, spoke to reporters before leaving for Delhi today. “Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail,” he said.

  • May 16, 2023 09:28 AM IST

    Cong gen secy has asked me to come alone, says DK Shivakumar 

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said he is traveling to Delhi alone and that his health is in good condition. Shivakumar had cancelled his trip to the national capital on Monday on account of a stomach infection. “The Congress general secretary has asked me to come alone, I'm going to Delhi alone. My health is good,” he told reporters. He will leave for the airport shortly. (PTI)

  • May 16, 2023 08:49 AM IST

    DK Shivakumar to travel to Delhi today amid CM race

    Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will travel to Delhi today amid a suspense over the decision on the state's next chief minister. While Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi yesterday, Shivakumar had stayed in Bengaluru due to a stomach infection. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka election karnataka assembly election assembly elections elections dk shivakumar siddaramaiah bengaluru politics + 7 more

Karnataka's Chitradurga villagers refuse to pay electricity bill. Here is why

bengaluru news
Published on May 16, 2023 01:19 PM IST

In a viral video, villagers were seen getting into an argument with the meter readers, asking them why they are coming to take the electricity charges.

Karnataka's Chitradurga villagers refuse to pay electricity bill.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka CM Race LIVE: Rahul Gandhi arrives at Kharge's residence

bengaluru news
Updated on May 16, 2023 01:23 PM IST

After a massive win in Karnataka, the Congress party is yet to decide its chief ministerial face and the decision is likely to be made today.

Kharge is set to make a decision regarding the next CM of Karnataka after consulting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
ByYamini C S

Party will stand up to pledge made to 6.5 crore Kannadigas, says Surjewala

bengaluru news
Published on May 16, 2023 08:03 AM IST

Surjewala also said the party President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold deliberations with state and central leaders to take a call on the next Karnataka CM.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala with party leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. (ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Congress outperforms BJP among Lingayat candidates

bengaluru news
Updated on May 16, 2023 02:01 AM IST

Lingayat, Vokkaliga candidates of Congress performed better than BJP, JD(S) in the recent assembly elections.

Congress candidates from Lingayat, Vokkaliga outperformed BJP (PTI)
ByArun Dev

Karnataka polls: Communities seek plum portfolios for leaders

bengaluru news
Updated on May 16, 2023 05:44 AM IST

Even before the Congress decides the CM in Karnataka, communities that supported the party have started to demand a berth for their leaders in the cabinet.

Demands for a berth in cabinet rises even befor Congress decides the chief minister (PTI)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

MES loses all 6 seats, but gives tough fight to BJP, Congress

bengaluru news
Updated on May 16, 2023 12:49 AM IST

According to experts the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has come back stronger and have given a tough fight to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Belagavi district.

MES gave tough fight to BJP, Congress, say experts (HT PHOTO)
ByPriyanka Rudurappa, Bengaluru

AICC observers reach Delhi, to give report to Kharge on Karnataka CLP meet

bengaluru news
Updated on May 15, 2023 04:26 PM IST

The three observers were appointed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Hubballi, Karnataka, (PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Siddaramaiah leaves for New Delhi amid Karnataka CM race, to meet Kharge

bengaluru news
Published on May 15, 2023 02:35 PM IST

He will be meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital and also likely to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress party leader Siddaramaiah(AP)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka CM: Observers present report before Congress president Kharge

bengaluru news
Published on May 15, 2023 01:20 PM IST

The three observers appointed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, include Sushil Kumar Shinde, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria.

Mallikarjun Kharge,
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

'Will not take long,' Congress' Surjewala on new Karnataka CM

bengaluru news
Published on May 15, 2023 09:07 AM IST

The MLAs separately and recorded their views which will be conveyed to the party high command.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka Politics highlights: ‘High command will take a call,’ says DKS

bengaluru news
Updated on May 16, 2023 05:01 AM IST

The Congress party passed a unanimous resolution authorising the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge to select the next CM of Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar.(Karnataka Congress Twitter)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Nandhini vs Amul stir: Congress gains in milk-producing districts

bengaluru news
Updated on May 15, 2023 01:03 AM IST

Political experts suggest that the Nandhini vs Amul controversy backfired on the BJP and played a major role in Congress’s victory in the Karnataka assembly polls.

Nandhini vs Amul stir backfired on BJP in Karnataka polls (PTI)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

JD(S) marks worst its showing since debut

bengaluru news
Updated on May 15, 2023 01:02 AM IST

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday saw its worst performance in the Karnataka assembly elections since its debut in 1999. The party managed to get 19 seats in the polls compared to 37 in 2018.

JD(S) saw its worst performance on Saturday in over two decades (ANI)
ByPriyanka Rudurappa, Bengaluru

Karnataka elections: Rural votes act as springboard for Cong win

bengaluru news
Updated on May 15, 2023 01:00 AM IST

The Congress won the Karnataka state election by securing the most votes in rural and poor areas, according to the Election Commission of India. The BJP had a better vote share in urban areas, while the Congress had almost equal support in both. The swing towards Congress by Lingayat community voters across key rural belts helped the party to victory. The election was fought over local issues, including three consecutive droughts, the government's inability to address farm issues and the BJP's decision to allow firms to buy agricultural land without government approval.

Bengaluru: Congress workers celebrate the party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections, outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI05_14_2023_000098B) (PTI)
ByZia Haq, Bengaluru

This Kannada news portal predicted Congress' big win two months ago

india news
Published on May 14, 2023 05:29 PM IST

As per the Kannada web portal Eedina's “mega survey” on April 26-27, it was predicted that the Congress party would secure a range of 132 to 140 seats.

Congress supporters celebrate the party’s good show in Karnataka Assembly polls (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out