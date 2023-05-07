Karnataka Elections Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi conducts roadshow in central Bengaluru

The polling date for the Karnataka assembly elections is around the corner and the election campaign in the southern state has reached its last phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his roadshow for the second day in Bengaluru on Sunday and he will participate in a one and half hour road show.

He has begun the roadshow at 10 am from Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road. His vehicle is moving towards the HAL 2nd stage, Old Madras Road and the roadshow will conclude at Trinity circle by 11.30 am. With this, the two day long mega roadshow of PM Modi in Karnataka’s capital will come to an end.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also set to participate in a roadshow in Bengaluru and he too will conduct a rally at Mahadevapura constituency on Sunday evening. The Bengaluru police have already alerted the residents regarding the traffic restrictions amid the roadshows of politicians in the city.

The polling for Karnataka assembly elections will be held on Wednesday and the results will be declared on May 13. There are 224 constituencies in the southern state and the key battle is going to be between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S)