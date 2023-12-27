Karnataka BJP MLA accuses former CM Yediyurappa of 40k-cr ‘Covid scam’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has launched a scathing attack on former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, accusing him of engaging in massive corruption amounting to ₹40,000 crore during the state’s Covid-19 management when the government was in power. Talking to reporters in Vijayapura on Tuesday, Yatnal said he intends to expose deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and Yediyurappa for their alleged corrupt practices. (X)

Talking to reporters in Vijayapura, Yatnal said he intends to expose deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and Yediyurappa for their alleged corrupt practices. “Yediyurappa had billed a mask of ₹45 at ₹485. Do you think that Yediyurappa has worked for the poor during the Covid? He claimed to have set up 10,000 beds in Bengaluru,” he said.

Yatnal alleged that Yediyurappa paid ₹20,000 per bed, which was taken on rent when the same amount could have procured two new beds. “Yediyurappa paid ₹20,000 per bed which too was taken on rent. For the same amount, he could have bought two new beds. All these details are with the Public Accounts Committee. Around ₹40,000 crore scam has taken place. For every patient, they have billed ₹8 to 10 lakh. Thieves are thieves, I don’t care whether they are from my own party,” Yatnal added.

He added that his case against DK Shivakumar (in the petition filed against the withdrawal of CBI sanction) is scheduled for a hearing in the high court on January 5, after which he plans to unveil revelations about Yediyurappa’s purported corruption.

The MLA issued a direct warning to the BJP leadership, saying that if they take action against him by issuing a notice or expelling him from the party, he will reveal more details to “expose their true nature.” “Let them act against me by issuing a notice or by removing me from the party, I will show their real picture,” Yatnal said.

Yatnal’s recent attacks on Yediyurappa, BY Vijayendra, and other BJP leaders stem from his dissatisfaction after being denied the positions of state president and opposition leader within the party. Earlier this week, he labelled Yediyurappa as “Shakuni,” claiming that Yediyurappa had filed complaints against him with the high command.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah responded to the accusations made by Yathnal saying the BJP leader should provide evidence to the relevant authorities. “The BJP MLA @BasanagoudaBJP (Yatnal) has directly accused that the @BJP4Karnataka (BJP Karnataka) government led by @BSYBJP (BS Yediyurappa) committed corruption of approximately 40 thousand crores of rupees during the Corona period and has provided evidence to our allegation that the BJP government was a 40% commission government. MLAs @BasanagoudaBJP should not hit and run. If they are committed to eradicating corruption, they should carry their charges to their logical conclusion. For this, he should hand over all the information he has about Corona corruption to the commission of inquiry formed under the leadership of retired Justice Nagmohan Das,” the chief minister wrote on X (Former Twitter).

Commenting on the ongoing anti-party statements by Yatnal, BJP vice-president Murugesh Nirani said, “I doubt even he understands what he has been saying for the past four or five years. I won’t say anything about him... It won’t bring a good name to Vijayapura to talk about Yediyurappa and Vijayendra like this. It is not wise to reply to him (Yatnal). Everyone now realises that even people around him say we feel ashamed of the things he says,” Nirani told reporters.