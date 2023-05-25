Karnataka: CM, his deputy head to Capital to discuss cabinet expansion

After completing the inaugural session of the Assembly on Wednesday, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar left for New Delhi, where further discussions on cabinet expansion are expected to take place. Chief minister Siddaramaiah is also expected to reach New Delhi by Thursday for the crucial meeting.

DyCM Shivakumar leaves for New Delhi to meet central leaders and discuss cabinet expansion (PTI)

The party was expected to induct 25-28 ministers into cabinet, however only nine were inducted as the party leadership couldn’t complete deliberations over the portfolios.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he will allocate portfolios to the ministers in his cabinet soon, even as ex-CM Bommai questioned the delay over it in the state assembly.

“Happy that the chief minister has introduced ministers to the House, they have all worked as ministers in the past. Congratulations to the Siddaramaiah and all the ministers, but it would have been appropriate if he had introduced the ministers after allocating portfolios to them. Why has it not happened? It should be done at the earliest,” Bommai said as soon as the ministers in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet were introduced.

Reacting to Bommai, Siddaramaiah assured that the portfolios will be allocated to the ministers soon, saying, “We will give them the responsibility at the earliest. How long was BS Yediyurappa alone in the cabinet as the chief minister? Mr former chief minister (Bommai), you need not have any doubts, they (ministers) will be given responsibility at the earliest.”

“Yediyurappa was alone sworn in then, so was alone, but in this case, the ministers have taken the oath. You make them ministers and don’t give them the responsibility, what will the people think? “ Bommai shot back, to which, the CM said, “No one will think anything.”

Bommai replied that he was speaking on behalf of the ministers, and Siddaramaiah responded with a “Thank you for your suggestion.”

Meanwhile, former Karnataka minister and five-time MLA UT Khader was unanimously elected legislative assembly speaker on Wednesday. Khader will be the first Muslim leader to serve as speaker of the Karnataka assembly.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah had proposed Khader’s name for the post of speaker and it was seconded by deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar. As there was no other contender for the post, pro-tem speaker RV Deshpande put the proposal made by the chief minister to vote, and it was unanimously adopted by the House.

