Karnataka cabinet okays 10-day Belagavi legislature session from December 4

"The state Legislature session will take place from December 4 at Belagavi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was entrusted in the last cabinet meeting to decide. It will be a ten-day session," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

HK Patil (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cabinet also decided to organise a national-level conference on the Indian Constitution on November 26. "As part of the Constitution Day, a national-level conclave called 'Constitution and National Integration Conference' will be organised on November 26. The cabinet decided to allocate ₹18 crore for the purpose. The Social Welfare Department will organise the event," Patil said.

READ | Karnataka caste survey report is flawed, says Lingayat body

The cabinet gave the nod to the School Education and Literacy Department's proposal to set up innovation labs at 73 Karnataka Public Schools, and 50 model schools in the 'Aspirational Taluks' in order to provide essential facilities to make students innovative and practical. The government has earmarked ₹20 crore for this project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also approved purchasing 124 buses at a cost of ₹61.2 crore for the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC). It also decided to re-launch the ambitious 'Krishi Bhagya' scheme; a ₹100 crore budget has been sanctioned which will be implemented in rain-fed areas in 106 Taluks of 24 districts.

READ | Karnataka minister asks officials to use technology to tackle human-animal conflict

The agriculture department’s proposal to set up 300 hi-tech harvester hubs in a phased manner to strengthen the 'Krishi Yantra Dhara Kendra' too got the cabinet nod. This fiscal, 100 hi-tech harvester hubs will be established at an investment of up to ₹one crore each including administrative expense of ₹five lakh, the Minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma is retiring at the end of this month, the cabinet had a discussion on appointing the next Chief Secretary on a seniority basis, Patil said.

He also said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was entrusted with the task of selecting the right candidate.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!