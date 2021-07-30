Karnataka CM Bommai suggests mandatory testing, tightening borders to check Covid-19 spread in state

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that there is a need to tighten the state’s borders and suggested compulsory testing for Covid-19 to check the spread of the disease in the state, as the daily Covid-19 infections have been increasing marginally over the week. Bommai is currently in Delhi to meet with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his first visit to the national capital after assuming office.

“We have to tighten our borders. We have to make compulsory testing and vaccination,” he told reporters before meeting Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, news agency PTI reported.

Also read | Covid-19 R-value rising steadily in India; Kerala, N-E states tops list

Also, the CM will hold a video conference with the district collectors and health officials of Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikkamangaluru and Udupi districts after his visit, to discuss the rising Covid-19 cases. He has already spoken with the collectors of Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Kodagu regarding the matter, PTI reported.

Currently, the passengers travelling by road are being checked. But those that are travelling by train also need to be tested for the disease, Bommai said. “We need to take measures to further strengthen our health infrastructure. The priority is to stop the spread of the disease,” he added. Further, the CM also directed the district collectors and superintendent of police to take up the responsibility of checking and said that he had already spoken to the state chief secretary regarding the issue.

The CM's remarks about tightening the borders came as neighbouring Kerala is battling a high number of daily Covid-19 infections in the state. Additionally, the state is also tackling a Zika virus outbreak since earlier this month, in which more than 60 people have been affected so far.

Meanwhile, since Monday (July 26), the single-day infections in Karnataka have remained above at least 1,500 cases. On Thursday, over 2,000 people tested positive for the disease as the total confirmed infections so far reached 2,901,247, a bulletin from the state health department showed. The death toll currently stands at 36,491 with 35 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Also, there are 23,253 active cases of the disease currently present in the state.