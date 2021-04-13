Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM Yediyurappa calls all-party meet on April 18 over spike in Covid-19 cases
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa calls all-party meet on April 18 over spike in Covid-19 cases

The government has ruled out stopping scheduled examinations of schools and colleges in the state.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 10:50 AM IST
A night curfew is already in place in the state till April 20 from 10pm to 5am in seven district, including capital Bengaluru.(PTI)

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he has called an all-party meeting on April 18 over the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, adding that there is no question of lockdown.

"Have called all-party meeting on April 18 regarding Covid situation here. There is no question of lockdown right now. Technical advisory committee has said that positive cases will increase here till May 2 hence people must abide by Covid appropriate behaviour," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A night curfew is already in place in the state till April 20 from 10pm to 5am in seven district, including capital Bengaluru. A total of 10,250 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 7,584 are from Bengaluru alone.

The government has ruled out stopping scheduled examinations of schools and colleges in the state. Offline classes have been discontinued for students of Class 6 to 9 and for most degree colleges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BBMP orders to set up Covid care centres in Bengaluru due to rise in cases

Karnataka deputy CM says number of Covid-19 tests in Bengaluru to be increased

Karnataka reports over 9,500 Covid-19 infections, active cases close to 80,000

Tushar Vashisht: I feel happier when I am singing or playing music as it is my release

The state government has so far closed gyms, swimming pools and party halls in residential complexes and limited the attendance to 50% at fitness centres and cinema halls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP