Karnataka CM calls Hubballi violence a 'big conspiracy'
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called the recent violence in the city over an alleged social media post, a 'big conspiracy' and said his government has taken the incident seriously. He was responding to reporters' query on the action taken against those involved in arson and violence here after an objectionable post surfaced on the social media on April 16.
“If a police station was attacked in an organised manner by a mob then it is a serious matter. We are investigating the role of various organisations. Already our police have recorded their statements. In the next few days we will expose those who were behind it,” the CM said. Asked whether the government would initiate bull-dozer kind of action, Bommai said there are various ways of taking action. We had adopted strong measures in the wake of DJ-Halli and KG Halli violence in Bengaluru.
"It will be a Karnataka model," he added. Amid a rise in COVID cases in parts of the country, Bommai said, “The Centre has issued directions to be cautious with regard to COVID. For the past eight to 10 days, cases are on the rise here and there, especially in Kerala and Maharashtra. Hence, the Prime Minister himself will address the chief ministers through video conference on the COVID situation in the country and the measures to be taken.”
Taking lessons from the three COVID-19 waves in the past, experts have stressed on the need to be careful, the Chief Minister said. He added that a COVID-19 protocol will be prepared to tackle the disease. Reacting to another question on the alleged bomb threats received by some schools in the city about a fortnight ago, Bommai said every aspect of it is being investigated. He said officials have been directed to probe it thoroughly to ascertain where the email originated from and who sent it.
“We have taken it very seriously. We will go to the bottom of the case,” the chief Minister said.
-
Delhi’s Ashram underpass opened for public
The much-delayed Ashram underpass project, which missed eight deadlines, was finally permanently opened up for traffic on Sunday by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia with a formal inauguration ceremony. The underpass will provide a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at Ashram intersection and has come as a big relief for thousands of people commuting through this stretch every day.
-
Sena-BJP lock horns after alleged attack on BJP leaders
Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya was attacked outside a police station in Mumbai on Saturday night, Shiv Sena and BJP locked horns again over the law-and-order issue. Sena leader and member of Parliament Sanjay Raut justified the attack saying people who were disturbed by the INS Vikrant scam could have hurled the stone at Somaiya, the accused in the scam.
-
'Good news for Delhi residents!': Sisodia after launching key Ashram underpass
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday inaugurated the Ashram underpass for regular traffic. The underpass on south Delhi's Ashram road connects Bhogal with New Friends Colony on Mathura Road. Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department portfolio, said the underpass will not only save the time of commuters but will also result in a daily saving of 1,550 litres of fuel.
-
‘Let down…': Namma Metro’s ‘maintenance work’ on Saturday angers commuters
A catatonic Namma Metro earned the wrath of Bengalureans on Saturday as services between MG Road and Byappanahalli was stopped for 'maintenance work'. BMCRL had announced that the Purple Line (from Kengeri to Byappanahalli) would be disrupted from 9:30PM. Several users took to social media to vent their ire. Others complained that it was forcing people to lug their luggage on the streets and fall prey to the 'autorickshaw mafia'.
-
Mysuru: Amid Ramadan, Muslim neighbours carry out last rites of Hindu woman
Muslim neighbours of a 60-year-old Hindu woman carried out Jayakka's funeral rites according to Hindu customs on Friday. She is survived by her husband and son. Realising that there weren't too many attendees, 50-60 of her neighbours decided to shoulder her bier and assist the family with the final rites. Muslims neighbours, who were observing Ramadan took part in her final journey.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics