Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah bats for extension of Vande Bharat Express train to Belagavi

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday requested Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for an extension of Vande Bharat Express to Belagavi in north Karnataka. He said that extending Bengaluru – Hubballi Vande Bharat Express to Belagavi can enhance the connectivity to Goa and Maharashtra from the state.

The chief minister also stressed that Belagavi is a key region for industrial needs, education and other sectors and having a swift connectivity can boost the economy to both state and the country. He said, "I request you to extend the Bengaluru to Hubballi-Dharwad Vande Bharat train service up to Belagavi city. This will significantly boost the connectivity between the states of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.”

He also said that there was a request from MLC Prakash Hukkeri regarding this earlier. "I would urge you to look into the matter and instruct the officials to do the needful. The spirit of holistic development of the region will be upheld in letter and spirit by this move. Our MLC Prakash Hukkeri had already brought this matter to your notice," the chief minister added in a request to the minister.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually flagged off Bengaluru – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express. The train route distance between Bengaluru and Dharwad is 489 kilometers and it travels at an average speed of 70 kmph. The express connects important cities in the state - Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere with the state capital Bengaluru.

