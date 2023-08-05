In a formal event, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah launched the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme on Saturday at Kalaburagi. The scheme that provides free electricity of up to 200 units to each household every month was implemented from August 1 and registered people who use less than 200 units of electricity will not have to pay any electricity bill in upcoming months.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah formally launches Gruha Jyoti scheme in Kalaburagi

In an X post, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “The Gruha Jyoti Yojana is launched in Kalaburagi, which will provide free electricity facility up to 200 units per month to all eligible household consumers of the country.” The national president of Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge also attended the event. Gruha Jyoti is Congress’ one of the five poll promises during the Karnataka assembly elections.

How to register for Gruha Jyoti?

People can open the custom page for this scheme at Karnataka government's seva sindhu portal and upload the scanned copies of Aadhar and customer ID as mentioned on the electricity bill to register for the scheme. The registrations can also be done through offline mode by walking into nearby ‘Bangalore One’, ‘Grama One’ and ‘Karnataka One’ centers. For all additional queries, people can call the 24/7 toll-free number 1912.

Who is eligible for Gruha Jyoti?

All the residential households of Karnataka whose monthly electricity usage is less than the average monthly consumption for the previous financial year + 10% are eligible to avail this scheme. It also applies for tenants in the state and even those who are living on rental houses can register for free electricity of 200 units. However, if the monthly electricity consumption is more than 200 units, the household is supposed to pay the bill for entire electricity consumed.

