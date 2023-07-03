Bengaluru consumers with electricity bill arrears to get benefited by Gruha Jyoti scheme

The consumers who have electricity bill arrears in Bengaluru will be benefited by the Gruha Jyoti scheme, announced Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Sunday. The department also asked the people not to delay the process of registering for the scheme, which provides 200-units free electricity. B'luru consumers with electricity bill arrears to get benefited by Gruha Jyoti(HT File Photo)

In an announcement, BESCOM announced, “If a consumer enrolls for Gruha Jyothi scheme within July 25, he/she will be able to avail free electricity for the month of July, similarly if he/she enrolls for Gruha Jyothi scheme within August 25, you will be able to avail free electricity for the month of August, only if the monthly consumption is under 200 units as an average.” The meter reading cycle is between 25th and 25th of every month.

“We would encourage you to enroll under the scheme at the earliest to ensure you benefit fully from this. Please remember, this enrollment process is to be done in your ow interest. We request you not to delay,” read the announcement further.

Congress led Karnataka government has launched Gruha Jyoti scheme, one of its five poll promises on July 1. In January this year, the Congress party announced, “To help Kannadigas fight the onslaught of price rise and save up for essentials such as food, education for children, and healthcare, the Congress on coming to power would provide 200 units electricity, free of cost, to every household in Karnataka.”

