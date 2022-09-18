Karnataka CM slams Cong for seeking exit of health min over patients’ deaths at VIMS

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday dismissed the Opposition’s demand for resignation of health minister K Sudhakar over the deaths at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

Two patients undergoing treatment at the state-run medical college allegedly died following a power cut at the hospital.

Bommai said the Congress has developed a tendency to politicise every issue and recalled an event when doctors went on a five-day strike leading to many fatalities.

“In the past when the Congress government tabled the Karnataka Private Hospitals Bill, the doctors went on a five-day strike resulting in the death of 80 people. Did the Congress government take moral responsibility? Did anyone resign at the time? Did the then health minister resign? The Congress tends to politicise every issue,” the Chief Minister charged.

In the VIMS incident, a patient named Maula Hussein (35), who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, and another person Chettemma (30), a victim of snake bite, died on Wednesday due to alleged power failure. According to reports, a power generator at the medical college was defunct that worsened the crisis.

CM Basavaraj Bommai earlier announced a compensation of ₹five lakh to the kin of the deceased. “The government has decided to give a compensation of ₹five lakh to the families of the victims of Ballari incident.”

