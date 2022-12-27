Karnataka CM to meet BJP top brass in Delhi amid cabinet rejig buzz

Hinting at possible discussions of expanding the state cabinet ahead of the assembly elections due in 2023, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday left for the national capital to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s central leadership.

“I’m going to Delhi today afternoon. The last time when I had gone to Delhi, certain discussions were incomplete. Today, the meeting has been scheduled. Our (BJP) national President (JP Nadda) has called this meeting. All our senior leaders will be participating in the meeting, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Bommai said.

Bommai did not rule out the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle. “More details of cabinet expansion can only be revealed after the meeting,” he said.

Bommai had earlier indicated that the cabinet exercise is likely after the Gujarat Assembly polls which were held earlier this month.

Currently, the cabinet has 28 ministers against the Constitution-permitted strength of 34.

BJP veteran and Shivamogga MLA KS Eshwarappa, who had resigned from his minister post in the face of accusations of abetting the suicide of a government contractor, has openly expressed his resentment over being left out of the Cabinet , stating that investigative agencies had given him a clean chit. Former water resources Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had stepped down over allegations of seeking sexual favours for handing out government jobs, had also contended that he was given a “clean chit”. Both leaders had skipped the winter session of the state legislative assembly that began on December 19.

Both leaders, however, made an appearance at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi — where the winter session was held — after Bommai assured them of cabinet births, said a senior functionary familiar with the matter, asking not to be named.

On Monday, CM Bommai also said he would be meeting with several Union ministers. “Along with meeting with the party leaders, I will also be meeting Union ministers regarding the development projects in the state,” he said.

Bommai’s visit to Delhi also comes in the backdrop of leaders from several politically influential community seeking a hike in reservation in admissions to educational institutions and government jobs.

According to the functionary mentioned above, Panchamasali Lingayats are mounting pressure on him to be placed under Category 2A from Category 3B of the state’s OBC reservation matrix. Then, there is pressure to implement internal quotas for SC/STs.

Ministers and BJP legislators belonging to the dominant Vokkaliga community in the state have also launched their campaign demanding the reservation under the 3A category of the OBCs should be increased from 4% to 12% in admissions to educational institutions and government jobs.

However, Bommai has to first ensure legal protection to his government’s decision of hiking the SC/ST quota, which has taken the total reservation in Karnataka to 56%, exceeding the 50% cap, by bringing it under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

The ruling BJP in October had issued an ordinance to enhance the reservation of STs from 3 to 7% and the SCs from 15% to 17% besides announcing a slew of welfare measures. This has already taken the reservation tally to 56%, thus crossing the 50% cap on the quota fixed by the Supreme Court.

