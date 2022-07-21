Karnataka CM to visit Delhi, sparks plans of cabinet rejig before 2023 election
- Karnataka CM Bommai will be visit Delhi next week for the oath-taking ceremony of the new President of India and confirmed that cabinet expansion talks will be on the agenda if issue is raised.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Delhi Monday and Tuesday next week attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new president of India - which will likely be the BJP's nominee Droupadi Murmu, who has a sizeable lead over the opposition front candidate Yashwant Sinha in vote-counting Thursday afternoon.
Bommai was last in Delhi at the end of June to back Murmu as she filed her nomination papers. On that occasion he dismissed rumours of cabinet expansion or talks of rejigging the BJP goverment in the state, particularly with assembly elections due next year.
Bommai’s Delhi trips often spark such speculations.
Read: K'taka CM in Delhi for Murmu nomination, says no plan to discuss cabinet rejig
This time, though, Bommai has said he might, in fact, hold talks with the party's senior leadership about his cabinet's expansion if the issue is raised.
Bommai was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "I am leaving for New Delhi with delegations of various departments to attend oath-taking ceremony of new President of India on July 25. I will also discuss cabinet expansion if the party's top brass raises the issue."
There are currently five positions vacant in Bommai's cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including himself, against the sanctioned strength of 34. The chief minister is under pressure from some aspirants to expand at the earliest.
Read: Bommai’s Delhi visit triggers fresh speculations on Cabinet rejig
(With Inputs from agencies)
-
Punjab minister asks RERA to redress property disputes promptly
Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Thursday asked officials of Real Estate Regulatory Authority to ensure a quick property dispute redressal mechanism. While noticing that a database of all registered real estate projects and agents was available on the authority's website, Arora asked RERA to ensure compliance of obligations to promoters, allottees and real estate agents.
-
2 arrested in Kalyan for stealing motor vehicles
The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan arrested two accused for motor vehicle theft. The two stole bikes, created fake documents and sold them on OLX. Eleven stolen bikes have been recovered by the police. The duo – Mohammed Shaikh, 22, and Abubakar Shaikh, 22 – both residents of Kalyan, used to search bikes on sale on OLX site and asked the sellers for their documents and other details.
-
Taste of Life: Swadeshi support to make arrowroot a familiar bite in Marathi kitchens
GG Agarkar and BG Tilak stressed the close interdependence between agricultural and industrial progress in their newspapers “Kesari” and “Mahratta” in the last decades of the 19th century. Narayan Ramchandra Gogate experimented with cultivating cotton, coffee, and arrowroot at his village land in Dapoli near Ratnagiri. “Kesari” and “Mahratta” took it upon themselves to introduce arrowroot to the citizens of Maharashtra. Gogate had then been experimenting for five years with arrowroot cultivation.
-
NITI Aayog India Innovation Index: Karnataka tops list for third year running
Karnataka has ranked first in the NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index (2021 report) for a third time in a row; the state has topped the list in both previous editions too. The first edition was released in October 2019 and second in January 2021. In the latest edition Telangana, Haryana and Maharashtra stood second, third and fourth in the list of top states.
-
'For mayors': L-G junks file seeking nod for Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit
In a setback for Arvind Kejriwal, lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena has rejected the file submitted by the Delhi government seeking his approval for the chief minister's Singapore visit to attend a summit in August since it's a conference of mayors, said the L-G office on Thursday. The L-G said the Delhi government does not have exclusive domain over the issues and it will be 'inappropriate' for a chief minister to attend it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics