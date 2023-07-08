Karnataka coast continues to see downpour; IMD predicts heavy showers till Monday

Rain did not let up in the coastal parts of Karnataka on Friday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more heavy showers in the region till at least Monday, according to fresh forecasts. The IMD in its daily bulletin said, Udupi, Manki, Uppinangadi, Kadra, Sulya, Puttur, Mani, Panambur, Mangaluru, and Virajpet received “very heavy” rainfall on Friday.

A waterlogged area following heavy monsoon rains in Udupi district.(PTI)

It forecasted that most places over coastal Karnataka and other interior parts may get rain over the next 48 hours. It issued a “heavy rainfall” warning over coastal regions, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Belagavi, Dharwad and Shivamogga districts till Monday.

Winds are also likely to be strong, reaching 40-50 kmph at some places over the state. The IMD also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in this regard.

The IMD had earlier issued an “orange” alert over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts, and a “yellow” alert for Belagavi, Dharwad and Shivamogga districts.

Rains were deadly in some parts of the southern state, washing away a 45-year-old man, and killing another woman in a landslip incident in the last 48 hours. Three others were killed earlier this week in coastal Karnataka in similar rain-related incidents.

In this light, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday directed officials to bring in immediate relief measures in these coastal districts and prevent such mishaps. Karnataka ministers have therefore scheduled visits to the accident-prone areas in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts today, according to news agency ANI. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Udupi in charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar are expected to inspect the disaster affected regions in Uttara Kannada and Udupi.

