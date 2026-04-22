Bengaluru, The Commercial Taxes Department on Wednesday said it has arrested a man involved in generating and routing fraudulent ITC across multiple states and has unearthed a GST fraud worth ₹410 crore.

Karnataka: Commercial Taxes Dept busts ₹ 410 crore GST fraud network, arrests one

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In a statement, the Commercial Taxes Department said its Enforcement Wing arrested Mohammed Tauqeer when he attempted to abscond.

"Mohammed Tauqeer has been arrested for his active role in floating bogus firms and facilitating large-scale fake Input Tax Credit transactions. The accused was produced before the Special Court for Economic Offences here, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days," the department said.

Further investigation has revealed that Mohammed Tauqeer and his accomplice, Shaik Jakeer Hussain, alias Basha, are the principal masterminds operating behind the network, it said.

It added that the duo had floated multiple bogus business entities and systematically issued fake tax invoices without actual supply of goods, thereby generating and passing fraudulent ITC to entities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation has revealed that the accused routed fake ITC to various entities, including previously arrested operatives, who in turn passed it on to works contractors and traders for offsetting their tax liabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation has revealed that the accused routed fake ITC to various entities, including previously arrested operatives, who in turn passed it on to works contractors and traders for offsetting their tax liabilities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This mechanism enabled beneficiaries to discharge tax liabilities through ineligible ITC instead of cash payments, causing a significant loss to the government exchequer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This mechanism enabled beneficiaries to discharge tax liabilities through ineligible ITC instead of cash payments, causing a significant loss to the government exchequer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The financial magnitude attributable to this network is ₹410 crore in fraudulent transactions involving wrongful ITC of ₹102.5 crore," the department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The financial magnitude attributable to this network is ₹410 crore in fraudulent transactions involving wrongful ITC of ₹102.5 crore," the department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement said the modus operandi adopted by the accused reflects a well-structured and evolving pattern, involving frequent creation and cancellation of GST registrations within short durations, continuous changes of mobile numbers and bank accounts, operation through multiple-layered entities, and functioning in isolated silos to evade detection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement said the modus operandi adopted by the accused reflects a well-structured and evolving pattern, involving frequent creation and cancellation of GST registrations within short durations, continuous changes of mobile numbers and bank accounts, operation through multiple-layered entities, and functioning in isolated silos to evade detection. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused are originally from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, with Mohammed Tauqeer currently residing in Bengaluru and Basha operating from Andhra Pradesh.

"Despite sustained efforts over the past month, Shaik Jakeer Hussain managed to flee overseas and remains absconding," the department said.

Efforts are underway to trace and secure him through appropriate legal channels, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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