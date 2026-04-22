...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Karnataka: Commercial Taxes Dept busts 410 crore GST fraud network, arrests one

Karnataka: Commercial Taxes Dept busts ₹410 crore GST fraud network, arrests one

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 10:18 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Bengaluru, The Commercial Taxes Department on Wednesday said it has arrested a man involved in generating and routing fraudulent ITC across multiple states and has unearthed a GST fraud worth 410 crore.

Karnataka: Commercial Taxes Dept busts 410 crore GST fraud network, arrests one

In a statement, the Commercial Taxes Department said its Enforcement Wing arrested Mohammed Tauqeer when he attempted to abscond.

"Mohammed Tauqeer has been arrested for his active role in floating bogus firms and facilitating large-scale fake Input Tax Credit transactions. The accused was produced before the Special Court for Economic Offences here, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days," the department said.

Further investigation has revealed that Mohammed Tauqeer and his accomplice, Shaik Jakeer Hussain, alias Basha, are the principal masterminds operating behind the network, it said.

It added that the duo had floated multiple bogus business entities and systematically issued fake tax invoices without actual supply of goods, thereby generating and passing fraudulent ITC to entities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The accused are originally from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, with Mohammed Tauqeer currently residing in Bengaluru and Basha operating from Andhra Pradesh.

"Despite sustained efforts over the past month, Shaik Jakeer Hussain managed to flee overseas and remains absconding," the department said.

Efforts are underway to trace and secure him through appropriate legal channels, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
input tax credit bengaluru
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka: Commercial Taxes Dept busts 410 crore GST fraud network, arrests one
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.