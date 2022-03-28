Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 timetable released

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwathanarayan has announced the schedule for Karnataka's Common Entrance Test
The Karnataka CET exam will take place from June 16 to June 18. These dates were chosen based on probable dates for similar exams in different states. (HT_PRINT)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 03:25 PM IST
ByShayaree Chanda

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwaththanarayan has released the dates and timetable for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET). This time the exam will be held for three days from June 16 to June 18.

Speaking on Monday, he said that the decision was taken after learning of possible dates for such an examination in different states. He has also posted the timetable and further important dates on Twitter.

According to the timetable, on June 16 morning, candidates will have Biology exam and in the afternoon they will have Maths exam. On June 17 morning, they will have Physics and in the afternoon they will have Chemistry exam. Lastly, on June 18 there will be exams for candidates who come from neighboring states or other states.

DateTimeSubjectMarks
16 June 202210:30 am to 11: 50 amBiology60
2: 30 pm to 3: 50 pmMath60
17 June 202210:30 am to 11: 50 amPhysics60
2: 30 pm to 3: 50 pmChemistry60
18 June 202211:30 am to 12:30 pmExam for candidates from other states and neighboring states50

Interested candidates can apply for CET from April 5 to  April 20 online then submit the prescribed fee. The last date to pay the registration fee is April 22. After payment of the fee, there will be time from May 2 to May 6 for everyone to update the information on their application. The minister explained that the students can download the admit cards from May 30. 

