Karnataka Congress asks BJP to resolve feuds later, focus on helping common man

Ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh’s visit to the state, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the ruling party was busy resolving internal feuds instead of focusing on helping the people of the country.

Singh will hold a meeting with ministers of the Yediyurappa cabinet on Wednesday, according to a PTI report. He will also meet the MLAs of the ruling party and address the state core committee on Friday.

“Dear Arun Singh, you are rushing here to hold a ‘Platform Panchayat meeting’ (Katte Panchayat) but don't you have the time to address the grievances of people? From the day one of coming to power, this government has been making news about squabbling and not any achievements,” the Karnataka Congress said in a tweet.

Speculations of BS Yediyurappa leaving his chief minister’s post was quashed by the BJP last week when the chief minister thanked the central leadership for reposing their faith in him. Yediyurappa confidently had said that he will continue to be the chief minister till 2023.

There has been some speculation that a section of the BJP wants to unseat Yediyurappa but the party is wary of any such move as it feels that it will lead to a backlash from the support base as well as from the chief minister, according to a news report by HT. Experts have also pointed out that any move made in haste without a proper replacement for the veteran leader can cause damage to the party in the state.

“There will be a core committee meeting on June 18. It's BJP, we believe in democracy. Central leaders are sending Arun Singh to listen to the leaders here in Karnataka. It's not like Congress where no one listens or asks,” state minister Eshwarappa fired back at the Congress on Wednesday. The Congress alleged that the party should focus on the problems faced by the common man rather than solving internal squabbles among its lawmakers.

