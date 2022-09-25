Karnataka cop attacked by ganja smugglers critical, on ventilator in Hyderabad

In a brutal attack by miscreants, a police inspector from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi was severely injured and admitted to a Hyderabad hospital after he along with his team went to a place near the Maharashtra border to probe a ganja plantation case, news agency ANI reported. Around 30 to 40 locals of Umarge village in Maharashtra attacked inspector Shrimanth Illal.

Kalaburagi SP Isha Pant said, "The police inspector brutally attacked by miscreants during Ganja plantation probe case and has been admitted to an Apollo hospital in Hyderabad. He along with a team went to a location near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border for a probe where they were attacked by 30-40 locals from Umarge village."

It is also reported that the police inspector is currently on a ventilator at the hospital and battling for life. Along with a severe head injury, the victim has been reportedly suffering multiple rib fractures and facial bone injuries. However, the kidney and other internal parts remained unaffected, said the doctors.

The Karnataka Police has airlifted the injured cop to Hyderabad for better treatment. Karnataka director general of police(DGP) Praveen Sood said the culprits will not be spared. "Very unfortunate incident... And culprits will not be spared," the DGP said.

