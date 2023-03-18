Karnataka Covid cases jump 65% in 24 hours

Karnataka logged 127 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, compared to the 77 cases registered the day before, of which 77 cases were from state capital Bengaluru alone, data from the health department said. With 130 recoveries, the southern state's active caseload stood at 584. Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.75 lakhs, with a positivity rate of 3.28 per cent.

Karnataka had a positivity rate of 3.28 per cent, while Bengaluru's positivity rate was 7.7 per cent. (iStockphoto)

As many as 3,866 samples were tested in the state, and around 117 passengers were screened at airports. Among districts, 12 cases were reported from Kalaburagi, and six from Uttara Kannada, the highest number of new cases after Bengaluru. Meanwhile, around 16 districts in Karnataka reported no new cases.

There were no deaths reported from the state on Friday, whereas it saw one COVID-19-related death the day before.

Karnataka's capital Bengaluru continued to record a surge in fresh infections, recording 77 new cases compared to 40 on Thursday. Recoveries in the city were at 108, taking active cases to 352. Vaccinations saw a dip, at 39, of which 20 were precaution or booster shots.

Of the 788 samples tested in the city, 130 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and 658 were RT-PCR tests. The city's positivity rate was 7.7 per cent. 56 people were hospitalised in total, of which 42 of them were in general wards, with 10 ICU cases. There were no active clusters in Bengaluru.

