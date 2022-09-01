Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka crime news: Assamese drug peddler nabbed in Madikeri

Karnataka crime news: Assamese drug peddler nabbed in Madikeri

Published on Sep 01, 2022 09:29 AM IST

Cops in Kodagu arrested a drug peddlers from Assam and seized cannabis worth ₹50,000.

An Assamese drug peddlers was arrested by police in Karnataka's Kodagu on Wednesday. (HT File)
ByYamini C S

Police in Kodagu district of Karnataka on Wednesday nabbed an Assamese man for selling cannabis illegally near Kandakere in Chettalli village. Kodagu's SP shared details of the case on social media, saying cops have seized drugs worth around 50,000 from the accused.

The suspect's identity could not be ascertained, however, the incident occurred within Madikeri Rural police station limits.

“Madikeri Rural Police has arrested an Assamese man who was trying to sell cannabis illegally at Kandakere of Chettalli village under Madikeri rural police station and seized cannabis worth approximately 50,000. Appreciate the work of police officers and staff,” the SP of Kodagu posted on Twitter.

This comes after a similar drug bust on Tuesday in the district, wherein cops at Kodagu's Bhagmandal police station cracked an inter-sate drug peddling racket, arresting a gang of three, all from neighbouring Kerala. Police also seized hash oil and drugs worth 10 lakhs from the trio.

(This report will be updated with more crime news stories throughout the day)

