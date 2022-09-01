Karnataka crime news: Assamese drug peddler nabbed in Madikeri

Police in Kodagu district of Karnataka on Wednesday nabbed an Assamese man for selling cannabis illegally near Kandakere in Chettalli village. Kodagu's SP shared details of the case on social media, saying cops have seized drugs worth around ₹50,000 from the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect's identity could not be ascertained, however, the incident occurred within Madikeri Rural police station limits.

“Madikeri Rural Police has arrested an Assamese man who was trying to sell cannabis illegally at Kandakere of Chettalli village under Madikeri rural police station and seized cannabis worth approximately ₹50,000. Appreciate the work of police officers and staff,” the SP of Kodagu posted on Twitter.

Also read: Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants deported from Bengaluru

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes after a similar drug bust on Tuesday in the district, wherein cops at Kodagu's Bhagmandal police station cracked an inter-sate drug peddling racket, arresting a gang of three, all from neighbouring Kerala. Police also seized hash oil and drugs worth ₹10 lakhs from the trio.

(This report will be updated with more crime news stories throughout the day)