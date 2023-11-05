Karnataka damaged under Congress rule, its CM doesn't know his future: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress has damaged Karnataka where development has come to a standstill and raised doubts about the continuation of its chief minister at the helm.

He also targeted the ruling Congress in Rajasthan over "infighting" between two groups, an apparent reference to the feud between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

“Congress indulges in corruption and spoils the states where it forms government. They indulge in infighting and have no time for the people,” Modi said while addressing a public meeting at Khandwa in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

“Look at the Congress government which was formed just six months ago in Karnataka..the CM does not know how long he is going to be the head of the state. They have spoiled Karnataka where the development activities have come to a standstill,” he said.

This is the culture of Congress, where infighting continues. And their judge sitting in Delhi adjudicates and runs the shop,” Modi added.

"Wherever the Congress government is formed by mistake, a competition to loot the state between its chief minister and his deputy is taking place and such news is coming regularly from Karnataka," the PM said.

Notably, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the BJP of creating confusion about the CM change in Karnataka and claimed that the BJP and JD(S) were "frustrated" because their dream of forming a government, soon after the assembly poll results in May, did not come true.

Ever since this government came to power, there have been claims and counter-claims within the Congress party about Siddaramaiah may have to make way for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar after two and a half years of this dispensation.

Modi said, “In Rajasthan, after getting a clear majority two groups have been fighting for the last four and a half years for 24 hours".

He also obliquely referred to the murder of Kanhaiyalal in Rajasthan.

“Congress promotes mafia raj, corruption and loot. Celebrations after slitting the throat of a man were beyond imagination in Rajasthan. This happened in Congress government rule,” he said.

Modi said Madhya Pradesh should understand from other states and be cautious about the people who divide the society.

