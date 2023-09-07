News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka DCM DK Sivakumar urges BJP leaders to pressure PM for Mekedatu reservoir clearances

Karnataka DCM DK Sivakumar urges BJP leaders to pressure PM for Mekedatu reservoir clearances

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Sep 07, 2023 03:51 PM IST

Karnataka Deputy CM asked BJP leaders to pressure PM Narendra Modi to approve the controversial Mekedatu reservoir project.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday asked the BJP leaders of the state to put pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the clearances and permission for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across Cauvery river in Ramanagara district.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.(HT_PRINT)
He said he had heard that the BJP leaders were visiting the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam in Mysuru.

“I am happy that the BJP friends are going to the KRS. Let them go. They should go to Delhi to implement the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. They should put pressure on the Prime Minister saying that they had earmarked 1,000 crore (during BJP government in Karnataka). 'Give all the clearances and permissions.’ Then only BJP’s fight for Cauvery water will get some value,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Wondering why 1,000 crore was earmarked by the previous BJP government in the budget and why the clearances were not taken, the DCM said the BJP should first get those approvals.

Regarding taking an all-party delegation to the Centre, Shivakumar said he has written letters to the opposition parties and requested them to follow the matter.

“Once the Prime Minister gives his approval (for meeting), we will immediately take the delegation there (Delhi),” Shivakumar said.

