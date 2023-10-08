Karnataka deputy CM holds multi-agency meet on traffic snarls at ring road

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday held a multi-agency meeting with the members of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) to address the traffic troubles on the tech corridor of the city. During the meeting, Shivakumar gave a deadline of three months to the agencies, that attended the meeting, to come up with a solution for the mobility problem on the corridor. In a bid to tackle illegal parking, the traffic police department has decided to reintroduce towing vehicles, specifically for the ORR (X/Mahadevpura Task Force)

“During the meeting, ORRCA reviewed the top 6 areas of focus,” read a statement from the association. “These are related to the development of Arterial roads, traffic management through the deployment of additional resources and technology, restricting movement of high vehicular traffic, investment in developing service roads, footpaths, and bus stops, continued focus on investment in public infrastructure, Metro and its first/last mile connectivity and shared mobility options for sustainable transportation on ORR,” the statement added.

“Deputy chief minister in his remarks has said he is committed to reviewing the proposed action plans from all departments and to take immediate action. He promised there will be monitoring of progress on the plan and has committed to regroup with ORRCA to review progress in 3 months. ORRCA is looking forward to the success of the traffic decongestion program,” it added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and other civic agencies.

“Traffic problems are there everywhere in the world, not just in Bengaluru. But Bengaluru is recognised across the world. I am here with my team of officials, including city corporations, police, metro rail services and others. It is a big team. We are at their [IT companies] doorstep. We have set up a time frame to sort out the issues here,” said Shivakumar after the meeting.

Shivakumar, after inspecting the road project that connects the ORR and the proposed Peripheral Ring Road, said that roadwork for up to 4 km has been completed, while work on another 1.6 km remains pending. The government needs to acquire land from the forest department, and a railway bridge must be constructed on the stretch, where the work is still pending.

In a bid to tackle illegal parking, the traffic police department has decided to reintroduce towing vehicles, specifically for the ORR. Towing of vehicles parked illegally on the road was suspended in the city in 2022, after allegations of corruption, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said. The traffic police also announced a ban on heavy vehicles on the ORR between 7 am and 10 pm, said an ORRCA representative, who was part of the meeting.

In the meeting, cab aggregator firm Uber proposed a ‘joint bus service’ partnership with BMTC or other private operators through its app to promote shared mobility and public transport on the IT corridor. They have planned to introduce 10 buses on the platform to allow people to book seats and travel conveniently along the ORR.

BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath highlighted the importance of addressing potholes, clearing footpath encroachments, and improving service roads, especially during ongoing metro construction on the main road. High-density corridors were prioritised for infrastructure improvements, aiming to bridge gaps within a five-year investment framework, he added. Similarly, BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez assured that the missing link between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli would soon be connected, which will help reducing traffic congestion along the IT corridor.

