Karnataka donates 15 crore towards Disaster Relief Fund in Himachal Pradesh

The Karnataka government has provided ₹15 crore towards the State Disaster Relief Fund to address the damage caused by heavy rains, floods, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the government informed through an official statement.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informing this here today thanked his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah for this noble gesture and stated that the assistance would prove effective in providing help to the affected in this hour of calamity.

Sukhu also urged voluntary organizations and the general public to contribute generously towards the fund so that maximum help could be extended to the affected people.

Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudburst and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State.

The government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'.

According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached ₹8014.61 crore since June 24.

A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.

A total of 224 lost lives in the monsoon fury while 117 people died in road accidents in the state so far, according to the government bulletin.

Seventeen bodies have been recovered to date in the Summer Hill incident and further operations are underway to recover the missing bodies.