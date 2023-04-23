Karnataka Election Highlights: Rahul Gandhi attends Basava Jayanti event

The polling date for Karnataka elections is around the corner and all political parties are gearing up their campaigning strategies in the poll bound state. The Congress and the BJP have already roped in star campaigners and scheduled their visits to the state in next weeks.

Meanwhile, all the candidates for the assembly elections have filed their nominations. The Election Commission meanwhile found that a total of 3,044 nominations were in order, during the scrutiny. The last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24. The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13