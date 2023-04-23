Karnataka Election Highlights: Rahul Gandhi attends Basava Jayanti event
- The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.
The polling date for Karnataka elections is around the corner and all political parties are gearing up their campaigning strategies in the poll bound state. The Congress and the BJP have already roped in star campaigners and scheduled their visits to the state in next weeks.
Meanwhile, all the candidates for the assembly elections have filed their nominations. The Election Commission meanwhile found that a total of 3,044 nominations were in order, during the scrutiny. The last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24. The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 23 Apr 2023 05:12 PM
Amul entered Karnataka during Congress regime: Nirmala Sitharaman
Amid Amul vs Nandini row, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that the Gujarat-based dairy cooperative Amul had entered the state when Congress was in power here.
"In India's scheme of things, every state has its own milk cooperative. Karnataka's Nandini - whoever doesn't recognise it? Even now as I've come, I had Nandini milk, curd, peda... Of course in Delhi I'll buy Amul. I represent Karnataka (but) in Delhi, if Nandini isn't available, I'm mentally not a sanyasi to say I won't drink milk if Nandini isn't available. I still buy Amul. That's not being against Karnataka," Sitharaman said.
-
Sun, 23 Apr 2023 04:42 PM
BJP members protest at Shettar's residence
The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held a campaign near Congress leader Jagadish Shettar's residence in Madhura estate at Hubballi.
Earlier on April 16, former Karnataka CM Shettar who was denied a ticket to contest the polls quit the BJP and joined Congress.
-
Sun, 23 Apr 2023 03:54 PM
Jagadish Shettar meets Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka
Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagadish Shettar met Rahul Gandhi on Sunday for the first time after joining Congress and said that he became a part of the grand old party because of the "ill-treatment" advocated by the BJP.
"I came to join Congress because everyone knows the ill-treatment given by BJP. So, I have shifted to another national party. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of that party. So, I discussed many things," Shettar told ANI.
-
Sun, 23 Apr 2023 03:16 PM
“It is easy to question others, it is difficult to question oneself,” Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka
In his first public meeting after he vacated his bungalow in the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that it is easy to question others but difficult to question oneself.
Wherever there is darkness, somewhere in the same darkness, light also emerges. At that time there was darkness in the society, so Basava ji came out like a light in the darkness. A person doesn't give light just like that, he has to question himself first. It is easy to question others, it is difficult to question oneself," Rahul Gandhi said.
-
Sun, 23 Apr 2023 12:22 PM
I am winning Kanakapura : R Ashoka
Karnataka minister and senior BJP leader R Ashoka said that he is winning from Kanakapura where is fighting against Congress strong man DK Shivakumar. He said, “I can witness fantastic response in Kanakpura and people here are fed up with the Congress. They want Modi governement in Kanakapura and BJP started 'Jay Vahini' to all 24 constituencies. PM Modi and union minister Amit Shah gave the target of winning 150 seats that's why we are going across Karnataka.”
-
Sun, 23 Apr 2023 12:15 PM
CPI will give full support to Congress in Karnataka polls: Randeep Surjewala
Karnataka’s Congress incharge Randeep Surjewala announced that the Communist Party of India (CPI) has extended their full support to the Congress party in the state, ahead of Karnataka assembly elections. He also said that the CPI is contesting in seven assembly seats and that it will be a friendly contest between both the parties.
-
Sun, 23 Apr 2023 11:22 AM
Siddaramaiah called entire Lingayat community corrupt: CM Bommai
CM Bommai alleged that Siddaramaiah has insulted the whole Lingayat community with his statements. He said, “Sidaramaiah said that the Lingayat CM is a corrupt CM. This is a direct insult to the community and they will teach him and his party as lesson in upcoming election.”
-
Sun, 23 Apr 2023 10:32 AM
PM Modi pays tributes to Basaveshwara on birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to statesman, poet and social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals provide inspiration to serve humanity.
He tweeted, "Today, on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi, I bow to Jagadguru Basaveshwara, whose thoughts and ideals give us the inspiration to serve humanity. He rightly emphasised on empowering the downtrodden and building a strong and prosperous society."
-
Sun, 23 Apr 2023 09:18 AM
Kumaraswamy admitted in hospital at Bengaluru, cancels his schedule
Former chief minister and senior JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy got admitted to hospital on Saturday after he complained of fever. Kumaraswamy has been busy with the nominations, ticket allotment along with the election campaign and he is also scheduled to visit many constituencies. (ANI)
-
Sun, 23 Apr 2023 08:41 AM
Rahul Gandhi to take part in Basava Jayanti event in Bengaluru
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to participate in the Basava Jayanti celebrations in Bagalkote district on Sunday, which is being seen as an effort by the party to boost its Lingayat outreach ahead of assembly polls.
The Congress leader is scheduled to visit Bagalkote and Vijaypur districts during his visit to the poll-bound state.