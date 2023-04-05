The former Janata Dal(Secular) MP LR Shivarame Gowda on Wednesday joined the BJP. He was earlier expelled from the JD(S) because of his alleged anti party proceedings.

Karnataka elections: Former JDS MP from Old Mysuru region joins BJP

The former MP from Mandya joined the ruling party in the presence of Karnataka BJP president Naleen Kumar Kateel. The state unit of BJP tweeted, “BJP is the hope! In the presence of the state president Shri @nalinkateel today at the state BJP office, former MP of Mandya Shri L.R. Shivarame Gowda, prominent Mr. Yogesh Bestad, Mr. Ramappa, Mr. Manju and their supporters joined the BJP.” Shivarame Gowda is a prominent leader in Old Mysuru region, and his joining is expected to strengthen the party in the Mandya area.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shivarame Gowda said that more leaders will join BJP in next 10 days. He said, “I have been in politics for the last 40 years. I started my career with the Youth Congress. But both in the JD(S) and the Congress, leadership couldn't sustain promising, young members. Internal politics and clashes keep on happening regularly. You don't even have the right to express your suggestions openly. That's why I have decided to join the BJP. More leaders will join the party in the next 10 days.”

Earlier, former JDS leader AT Ramaswamy also joined the BJP at the national capital. The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

