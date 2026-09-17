Bengaluru, Sept 17 A Karnataka delegation led by Minister K J George visited Sharjah in the UAE to study the string transport/elevated pod transport system and explore its use at tourism destinations and other space-constrained locations in the state.

Karnataka explores elevated pod transport system for tourism destinations

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The delegation examined the system's technical design, operational model, passenger-carrying capacity, safety features and connectivity potential, particularly its relatively low land footprint, the minister's office said on Thursday.

Unlike conventional road or rail infrastructure, the elevated transport system operates above ground and requires limited ground-level space.

Officials discussed its possible use for internal mobility at tourism destinations, last-mile connectivity and locations where land availability or acquisition could pose challenges, it said in a release.

The technology could be considered for major tourism destinations such as Hampi, hill stations, tourism sites adjoining urban areas and other locations where land acquisition is difficult, it added.

"Tourism development is not only about improving destinations. It is equally important to ensure that visitors can reach destinations easily and move within them conveniently," the state Energy and Tourism minister said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the objective was to study emerging transport technologies being used globally and assess their suitability for Karnataka. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the objective was to study emerging transport technologies being used globally and assess their suitability for Karnataka. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"We will examine the technical, financial, safety and operational feasibility of the system we saw in Sharjah and explore its possible application at selected locations in the state," the minister said.

Tourism department Secretary Ram Prasath Manohar said technologies that provide connectivity with a lower land footprint could be useful at select tourism destinations in Karnataka.

A comprehensive feasibility study covering local geography, passenger volumes, cost, maintenance and safety would be undertaken before suitable locations are identified and the proposal is taken forward, he said.

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman M Srinivas, Tourism Commissioner and KSTDC Managing Director Shivaprasad P R, and Advisor to the Tourism Minister Santrupt H V were among those present during the visit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An elevated pod transport system, also known as Personal Rapid Transit or a pod taxi network, uses small, driverless, electric vehicles running on dedicated elevated tracks to provide on-demand, point-to-point transit.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.