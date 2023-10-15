Karnataka farmers have incurred loss of 30k cr due to drought: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the farmers of the state have incurred a loss of ₹30,000 crore due to drought this year.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

According to him, there is a crop loss of 42 lakh hectares and 216 out of 236 taluks of the state have been declared drought-hit.

"There is crop loss of 42 lakh hectares in the state. The farmers have incurred a loss of ₹30,000 this year. As per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, we have sought ₹4,860 crore from the Union government and the Central team has visited the drought-hit areas," Siddaramaiah said addressing people during the inauguration of historic Mysuru Dasara festival.

He said the state government had earlier declared drought in 195 taluks of the state. Now again after the meeting, the cabinet sub-committee has announced drought in 21 taluks. In all, 216 taluks have been declared drought-hit, he said.

Siddaramaiah said the state government will provide input subsidies to the farmers for drinking water, fodder, water for the cattle, employment and other relief measures.

"This year's speciality is that we are witnessing green drought where crops have grown but there is no yield," he noted.

