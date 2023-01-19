Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka government bans sale of condoms and contraceptive pills to minors

Updated on Jan 19, 2023 05:48 PM IST

In November, condoms, large amounts of cash and mobile phones were also seen with students from Class 8 to 10 during what the schools said were 'regular checks'.

Karnataka government bans sale of condoms and contraceptive pills to minors(Unsplash)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

The Karnataka government has banned the sale of condoms, oral contraceptives and anti-depressants to those below 18. A circular to this effect - from the state's drugs control department - was issued to all pharmacists on Wednesday.

The southern state's drugs controller, Bhagoji T Khanpure, told The News Minute, "Condoms and contraceptive pills are not meant for school children. Government promoted them to bring awareness and prevent sexually transmitted diseases. The new circular prohibits sale of condoms and contraceptive pills to minors."

The government's move comes after some Bengaluru schools found condoms in the possession of some students. In November, large amounts of cash and mobile phones were also seen with students from Class 8 to 10 during what the schools said were 'regular checks'.

After the incident, the Associated Management of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) asked schools in the city to conduct regular searches. KAMS general secretary D Sashi Kumar said, "We found condoms and oral contraceptive pills... and even alcohol in water bottles... in a few schools... foul language, acts of bullying were also observed (among) Class 5 students."

The schools, however, did not suspend the children invovled. Instead, they were sent for counselling sessions.

