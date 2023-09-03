Karnataka government plans to start an airlines to enhance regional connectivity

The Karnataka government is considering a plan to start its own airlines for better connectivity of flights within the state, said the minister for Industries and Commerce, MB Patil. He also said that it would improve economic activities within the state as all parts of Karnataka will have airports soon. Karnataka govt plans to start an airlines to enhance regional connectivity. (REUTERS)

Revealing about the idea recently, MB Patil said, “We have a plan of introducing state run airlines and we are taking suggestions from business experts. It is not an impossible task and if implemented, it would be a game changer. We will discuss further pros and cons of this move and propose the plan to chief minister Siddaramaiah for budget allocation.”

The minister also said that the government is contacting the players who are already in the business for a better sustainable plan. “We already got in touch with a few people from Air India and they are ready to help us out, if we proceed. We will make a decision soon,” MB Patil added. If implemented, the Karnataka government will be the first state government in the state to run an airline.

The Karnataka government is already operating Kuvempu airport in Shivamogga which was recently launched. Usually, the majority of airports in India are operated by Airport Authority of India (AAI) but the Karnataka government decided to get into airport operations and the new Shivamogga airport is its debut.

The government also has a plan to start airports at Karwar, Vijayapura and Raichur. In Karnataka, currently there are domestic airports at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are also the international airports in the state.