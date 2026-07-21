Bengaluru, The Karnataka government has constituted a SIT to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged encroachment of government land by Sri Sri Ravishankar's The Art of Living, its affiliated organisations and other parties in and around Kaggalipura village in Bengaluru South taluk, directing the panel to submit its report within three months.

Karnataka govt forms SIT to probe land encroachment by The Art of Living

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The order dated July 17, issued by the Revenue Department under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 and the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011, was shared by the Revenue Minister's office on Tuesday.

Headed by Regional Commissioner Amman Aditya Biswas, the Special Investigation Team comprises senior revenue officials, land records officers, a retired District and Sessions Judge serving as Litigation Management Adviser and other officers, with Kalimulla, Tahsildar, Yelahanka, designated as Member-Secretary.

The SIT has been tasked with examining government and organisational records, verifying land grant documents, identifying original grantees and legal heirs, detecting forged or fraudulent records, scrutinising pending court cases, assessing environmental damage through satellite imagery, surveying public commons and water bodies, issuing summons to the respondents, determining the veracity of the alleged encroachments and recommending legal and administrative measures to safeguard government and public utility land.

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{{^usCountry}} It has been directed to submit its final report to the government within three months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It has been directed to submit its final report to the government within three months. {{/usCountry}}

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The SIT would examine allegations involving Survey Number 46 of Kaggalipura and surrounding villages, including claims against Veda Vignana Maha Vidyapeeth Institute, Sumeru Global Support Solutions Pvt Ltd, Sumeru Realty Pvt Ltd, other respondents in writ petition and any other individuals or institutions found to be in possession of government land, the order said.

It said a survey conducted by the Assistant Director of Land Records in October 2025 had "prima facie revealed that the trustees of The Art of Living along with certain other individuals, had systematically, directly and indirectly encroached upon more than 290 acres of government gomala land through government lease agreements and arrangements with land grantees, including allegedly doubtful grant documents."

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According to the order, the survey was carried out following directions of the Karnataka High Court and found that the land allegedly under occupation was not being used for the purpose for which it had originally been granted. It also referred to complaints alleging that the organisation expanded its control beyond the leased extent by inducing private landowners to execute lease agreements, acquiring land through gift deeds or agreements from actual or alleged grantees and operating through other trusts and foundations.

The government also referred to a public interest litigation, in which Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, office-bearers of the Art of Living International Centre and Sumeru Global Support Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are among the respondents.

The petition alleges encroachment of government land, tanks and 'rajakaluves' in survey numbers 160, 164/1, 164/2, 150 and 137 of Kaggalipura village and illegal construction of apartments and other buildings.

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The order noted that the state had submitted a memorandum and map before the High Court indicating alleged unauthorised structures on public land, including rajakaluves, and that the High Court, while disposing of the PIL on September 9, 2025, directed the Revenue Department, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and the Bengaluru South Tahsildar to initiate action against encroachers in accordance with law.

It further stated that repeated attempts to conduct surveys were allegedly obstructed by certain local residents and persons associated with the organisation.

During the exercise, authorities also found alleged encroachment of a substantial portion of Survey Number 150, recorded as a tank.

The government observed that no revenue village named "Udayapura" exists in the area, despite such addresses being furnished by the alleged encroachers, and said the absence of a statutory notification defining the village boundaries had complicated survey operations.

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The order also stated that original records showed Kaggalipura, Agara and Bade Manavarthe Kaval were government grazing lands, while the National Green Tribunal had recognised Kaval areas as ecologically sensitive zones requiring protection.

It said 41 acres of government grazing land in Survey Number 46 had been leased in 1985 at an annual rent of ₹500 per acre for 40 years, but alleged that the lease expired in 2015 without renewal and that the land continued to be occupied.

Another 19 acres in Survey Number 135 of BM Kaval was leased in 2003 for 30 years.

According to the order, the organisation allegedly expanded its compound wall over a much larger area, including a tank in Survey Number 46, extending into Agara village and up to the tank in Survey Number 150, besides allegedly occupying streams, rocky 'Kharab' land and a public pathway.

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The government said the survey report indicated that The Art of Living had enclosed 291 acres and 38 guntas, including 60 acres leased by the government, and that repeated violations of laws and lease conditions had been noticed.

There was no immediate reaction from The Art of Living.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.