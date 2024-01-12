Karnataka govt launches scheme offering unemployment stipend to grads and diploma holders

The Karnataka government on Friday launched the Congress party's fifth 'guarantee' offering unemployment monthly stipend of ₹3,000 to graduates and ₹1,500 to diploma holders. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with State Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo)(Savitha)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah handed over cheques to six beneficiaries to symbolically kickstart the "Yuva Nidhi" scheme, meant for the graduates and diploma holders who passed in the academic year 2022-23 and remained jobless even after 180 days of completion of their education.

The stipend will be given only for two years and it will end soon after the beneficiary gets a job. Those who have enrolled for higher education and continuing studies are not eligible under the scheme.

The state government has earmarked ₹250 crore for the scheme in the current financial year. It expects that next year, it will cost ₹1,200 crore to the state exchequer and from 2026 onwards ₹1,500 crore annually .

The Congress government has already launched four guarantees -- ‘Shakti’, providing free rides to Karnataka women in non-luxury government buses, ‘Anna Bhagya’ offering 10 kg rice to BPL families, ‘Gruha Jyoti’ giving free electricity up to 200 units to household users, and ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ giving ₹2,000 a month to women heads of families having APL/BPL ration cards.

“We will impart skill development training to the beneficiaries. The duration of this scheme is for two years. If they get a job whether private or government, the benefit will immediately stop. The skill development department will decide which training to be given,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.