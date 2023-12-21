Karnataka's Yuva Nidhi scheme: What is eligibility criteria and How to apply?

The Congress-led Karnataka government is set to roll out the fifth poll promise, Yuva Nidhi, the ₹3,000 monthly allowance to the unemployed youth of the state. The registration for this scheme will start on December 26 and the government has allotted Rs. 250 crores for Yuva Nidhi. Karnataka's Yuva Nidhi scheme: What is eligibility and How to apply? (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

According to the Karnataka government, there are 5,29,123 graduates and diploma holders across the state as per the survey conducted by Higher Education Department of Karnataka. Out of this 4,81,000 are graduates and 48,153 are diploma holders.

As per Yuva Nidhi scheme, Rs. 3,000 monthly unemployment assistance is given to degree holders and Rs.1,500 will be given to diploma holders. This amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiaries every month.

What is the eligibility criteria for Yuva Nidhi?

According to the government, Candidates must belong to the academic year 2022-23 and should pass graduation/diploma in 2023. Candidates should also be from the domicile of Karnataka during graduation and diploma for a minimum of 6 years.

Domicile status will be verified through SSLC marks card, PUC marks card or degree marks card. CET registration number or ration card which was issued on or before 2017 will also be considered.

The Karnataka government has also clarified that candidates don’t need to wait for the completion of 180 days after the course for registration in Yuva Nidhi and can immediately apply for it. However, unemployment allowance will be provided only after 180 days of unemployment.

Who are not eligible for Yuva Nidhi?

1. Those who are employed in Government service.

2. Those who are employed in the private sector.

3. Those who are self-employed.

4. Those who are continuing higher education.

5. Those who are not residents of Karnataka.

How to apply for Yuva Nidhi?

The eligible candidates must apply by logging on to ‘Sevasindhu portal’ via http://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates can check their academic certificates through NAD Portal link http://nad.karnataka.gov.in using their degree or diploma registration number which are already uploaded from the universities and education Institutions.