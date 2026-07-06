Skipping mango ice cream because you think it is not healthy? Try doctor-recommended, gut-healthy 3-ingredient recipe

If you don't have kefir, Dr Salhab suggested a few healthy alternative bases that you can use to make the ice cream, including:

On July 4, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, shared the recipe for healthy mango ice cream. According to the doctor, the recipe can be made with just three ingredients and requires only a few minutes of your day. Sharing the recipe on Instagram, Dr Salhab wrote, “This is one of my favourite healthy desserts because it tastes like mango frozen yoghurt with just a handful of simple ingredients.”

We all love eating ice cream in the summer. However, for those keeping a track of calories, sweet treats can often set them back. While having an ice cream once in a while is completely fine, indulging in this craving every day can be harmful to your health. But what if you could give the cooling summer treat a healthy fix?

Method Step 1: Add the frozen mango, your choice of base, and the chia seeds to a high-speed blender or food processor.

Step 2: Blend until completely smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides as needed.

Step 3: Transfer the blended ice cream into a container and freeze for about 15 minutes, then enjoy.

According to Dr Salhab, this recipe is best eaten fresh because it doesn’t contain the emulsifiers or gums found in many store-bought ice creams. Moreover, he recommended not freezing the ice cream for a long time, unlike a traditional one. If you freeze it for several hours or overnight, it will become much icier. Rather, he suggested a short freeze to give it that creamy frozen yoghurt or soft-serve ice cream consistency.

To enjoy the ice cream, Dr Salhab also recommended a few optional healthy toppings, such as:

• Toasted coconut flakes

• A drizzle of honey

• A drizzle of olive oil

Why is this ice cream healthy for you? Dr Salhab revealed that while the kefir in the ice cream provides probiotics, frozen mango provides natural sweetness, and chia seeds add fibre, making this a simple dessert that supports gut health while tasting like a treat.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.