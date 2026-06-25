Hosting at home? From mango sticky rice to pistachio ice cream, these desserts are sure to impress your guests

Whether you are hosting a dinner party at home or planning a get-together, dessert is something you can’t skip. Despite being the last part of the meal, it is something everyone looks forward to. Here we have listed down a few exotic dessert recipes that you can consider to delight your guests. Dessert recipes to try at home. (Instagram) ​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe No-churn pistachio ice cream Shared by Arushi Hasija, pastry chef and food content creator, this pistachio ice cream is one of the most delicious desserts you can consider for summer parties.

No-churn pistachio ice cream (millsandbuns/Instagram)

Ingredients 200g condensed milk 100g pistachio spread 250ml whipping cream Caramel, to swirl Chopped pistachios, to layer Method 1. Whisk together the condensed milk and pistachio spread until smooth. 2. Whip the cream on high speed until fluffy and voluminous, and hold a medium to stiff peak. 3. Whisk in the pistachio spread mixture. 4. Transfer to a loaf pan while layering with caramel and pistachios, and freeze for 12 hours before scooping. Mango rose sticky rice Before it’s time to say goodbye to mango season, try this content creator and food enthusiast, Shagun Malhotra’s shared mango sticky rice recipe for your guests.

Mango sticky rice recipe for your guests. (myfoodproject/Instagram)

Ingredients 1 cup stick rice or any short-grain rice 2 cups water 300ml coconut milk 1 tbsp sugar 1/2 tsp salt 2 tsp rose syrup (optional) 1 mango Method: Wash rice and cook in a 1:2 rice to water ratio. First, let a boil come in water, then reduce the flame, cover with a lid, and cook for 15 minutes till the water dries up. Prepare the pouring sauce by warming the coconut milk and adding sugar and salt to it. Stop cooking when the sugar dissolves. Split into two and add rose syrup to one of them. For the plating, place heaped rice in the centre, pour coconut sauce on top, place mango slices on the side of the rice, and pour rose coconut sauce on the plate. Serve cold Mango Arabian bread pudding (sugar-free) Chef and digital creator Nikita Varma shared this light, creamy, and refreshing no-bake dessert made with layers of bread, mango cream, and fresh mango chunks. Ingredients 1 ripe mango, cut into small cubes ½ cup mango pulp 1 cup whipping cream 6 slices of bread 3 tablespoons pistachios, chopped (for garnish)

Mango Arabian bread pudding (sugar-free) (iamdatingfood/Instagram)