ECI notifies by-elections for 6 seats across Bihar, Gujarat, MP and West Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday notified by-elections for six seats including three state assembly constituencies in Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and three Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal, with polling for the assembly seats decided for July 30 and July 24 for Rajya Sabha seats.
Bankipur, Bihar fell vacant on March 30 this year after Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president and five-time MLA Nitin Nabin, resigned following his election to the Rajya Sabha.
Manjalpur, Gujarat fell vacant on June 2 this year after veteran legislator Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel died at 79 following prolonged illness. A legislator since 1990, first from Raopura, then Manjalpur, Patel won eight terms in all, and had served as the Assembly’s pro-tem Speaker in 2022 and as a minister of state (MoS).
Madhya Pradesh’s Datia constituency fell vacant on April 2 after MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified under Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution, following his conviction in a bank case.