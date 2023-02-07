Karnataka govt to set up helpline number for Kannadigas in Turkey and Syria

The Karnataka government announced on Tuesday that a helpline number will be set up for people of the state in Turkey and Syria which faced a severe earthquake on Monday. The government is already in touch with the Indian embassies to get the information about Karnataka people living in the earthquake-hit countries, said CM Basavaraj Bommai.

In a tweet, Basavaraj Bommai wrote, “Our government is in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs following the devastating earthquake in Turkey & Syria. The MOE and Government of Karnataka will soon set up special helplines to assist the Indians as well as Kannadigas staying in those countries.”

CM Bommai further urged the families of people who are stuck in Turkey and Syria to share the details of people. “I request the families & relatives of people staying in the affected countries to share their details with our government,” added CM Bommai.

The earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on Monday killed more than 4,000 people and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. It was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo. A National Disaster Response Force( NDRF) team from India on Tuesday departed for Turkey to help in relief and rescue operations there.

(With agency inputs)

