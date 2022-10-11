Karnataka : Govt warns cab aggregators of Rs. 5000 fine if they operate autos

The Karnataka government on Tuesday said a penalty of ₹5,000 per vehicle would be imposed app-based ride aggregators if they continued to offer auto rickshaw rides in Bengaluru. This comes four days after the transport department said the services were 'illegal' because aggregators were overcharging the customers and asked the aggregators to delete such options.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to the transport commissioner regarding this issue and directed that no aggregator should operate without required paperwork, news agency PTI said. Speaking to reporters, transport commissioner THM Kumar said, "The department will write to cyber division to stop auto rickshaw services because we cannot do it directly... We will not take action against the autorickshaws but only the taxi aggregators will be fined. We will fine the company ₹5,000 per vehicle."

According to media reports, the city's Autorickshaw Drivers Union will launch the Namma Yatri app on November 1, that allows booking of autos online. The ARDU has partnered with the Beckn Foundation, which is backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State action against aggregators offering auto rickshaw rides as an option came after many commuters complained about exorbitant fares quoted by the auto drivers. The passengers also allege that the meters were not being used.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON