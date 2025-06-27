Karnataka high court cancels 2 hate speech FIRs against Basavaraj Bommai

BENGALURU: The Karnataka high court on Friday quashed two hate speech cases registered against former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai for his speech at a protest rally in November last year that accused the state’s Waqf Board of grabbing farm land in the state. (X/BSBommai)

Justice SR Krishna Kumar quashed the cases against the Haveri Lok Sabha MP, noting that his comments at the did not constitute the offence of promoting enmity between two groups for which he had been booked under Section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The judge said the allegations against Bommai were vague, and allowing the proceedings against him to continue in the case would amount to an abuse of the process of law.

The FIRs against Bommai were registered following a protest rally organised by the BJP in November 2024 to condemn the Waqf Board and the state’s Congress government for allegedly grabbing properties of farmers and temples.

At one rally in Savanur taluk in Haveri district, Bommai said that if one threw a stone anywhere in Savanur, it would land on a Waqf property.

“If the impugned complaint and FIR is perused keeping in mind the principles elucidated, it is clear that except stating that wherever a stone is thrown, Waqf property is to be found. Apart from that, there are no allegations to attract the offence. In light of the vague, bald, omnibus, laconic allegations made in the impugned complaint, coupled with principles stated by the Apex Court and this court, I am of the view that the continuation of the impugned proceedings would amount to abuse of process of law,” justice Kumar said.