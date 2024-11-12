3 cases against Ravi, Bommai, Simha, seer over provocative speeches

Three separate cases were filed on Monday against former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP leaders CT Ravi and Pratap Simha, and a prominent pontiff, following allegations of provocative speeches that incited religious tension. The accused have been booked under Section 196/1A of the BNS, that pertains to promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, and other grounds. (PTI)

Two FIRs were registered at the Shiggaon police station in Haveri district against Bommai, Simha, and Ravi, in connection with a BJP protest held on November 4. During the protest, organised in response to the Waqf land issue, the leaders accused the state government and Waqf of encroaching on farmers’ properties.

Shiggaon superintendent of police Anshukumar said: “The model code of conduct is in effect in the district. The speeches made by the accused were allegedly provocative and could have incited hatred between two groups. As such, two separate cases have been filed, and investigations are underway.”

In another case, an FIR has been filed against Marulaaradhya Shivacharya, head of a religious sect, for allegedly making a provocative statement during a protest related to the Waqf notice issue. Speaking at the protest held under the slogan “Waqf Hatao, Desh Bachao” (Remove Waqf, Save the Nation), the seer reportedly suggested that “instead of giving pens to children, we should give them swords.”

His comments, made in front of police officers, were described as provocative.

The remarks, made on November 10, sparked outrage and led to the registration of a suo-motu FIR under Sections 299 (outraging religious feelings) and 353/2 (statements leading to public mischief) of the BNS, Aland deputy SP B Gopi said. “The seer’s speech was made in the morning, and the case was registered by evening,” he added.

Home minister G Parameshwara said “We will review which legal provisions can be invoked and take action accordingly. The police will handle this matter. Religious leaders should act in accordance with their faith and not incite others. It is not appropriate for any seer to call for giving swords to children.”

In response, state BJP media coordinator M Karunakar said: “The state government has booked false cases against BJP and its supporters just to suppress it, They won’t succeed in their effort. We will challenge all false charges in court. Already, the Karnataka high court has dismissed many FIRs that were filed against BJP leaders.”