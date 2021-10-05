Karnataka high court issues notice to former judge in graft case

The Karnataka high court on October 1 issued notice to a former judge of the court, after a petition was filed against her for allegedly paying a bribe amount of ₹8.50 crore to a person to get the governor’s post.

While hearing a petition filed by advocate NP Amrutesh, a single-judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit issued the notice. “Office objections are overruled. Learned AGA is requested to accept notice to the respondent. Issue emergent notice to respondent No 4 (BS Indrakala),” it stated.

The case came to light when a person identified as Yuvaraj Swami was arrested in December 2020 by Bengaluru police for allegedly cheating several people of crores of rupees by promising them high positions.

Following his arrest, the former high court Judge B.S. Indrakala filed a complaint with police saying she had paid sums of ₹3.7 crore and ₹4.5 crore on two different occasions to Yuvaraj. The payments were made after Yuvaraj had promised the governor’s post. She also named another person in the complaint in the scam. However, it was the former judge’s claim that Yuvaraj did not secure her a post as promised nor did he return the money that was paid to him for securing the said post.

Following this, the petitioner, advocate NP Amrutesh, on December 21 last year, filed a complaint with the police where he highlighted the involvement of the former judge in the bribing scandal.

“As the complicity of the Respondent No.4 (former judge) was forthcoming in the said FIR and also various newspaper reports, the petitioner submitted a representation dated January 16, 2021 to the police narrating in detail the involvement of Respondent No.4 and that the allegations made in her written information, dated December 21, 2020 incriminate her and as such request police to investigate the same and take necessary action,” the bench had said on Friday.