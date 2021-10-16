Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka logs 470 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths
bengaluru news

Karnataka logs 470 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths

Most districts in Karnataka reported Covid cases below 100 including 59 in Mysuru, 36 in Dakshina Kannada, 22 in Kodagu, 16 each in Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru, 14 in Udupi and 11 in Uttara Kannada.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 232 new Covid cases and one death, Karnataka health department said. (Bloomberg)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 12:17 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Karnataka on Friday recorded 470 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 2,982,869 and 37,931, the health department said.

The day also saw 368 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 2,935,238.

Active cases stood at 9,671, a department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 232 new cases and one death, it said.

All other districts in Karnataka reported cases below 100 including 59 in Mysuru, 36 in Dakshina Kannada, 22 in Kodagu, 16 each in Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru, 14 in Udupi and 11 in Uttara Kannada.

Regarding Covid fatalities, the bulletin said two deaths each took place in Mysuru and Ramanagara, and one each in Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere and Udupi.

Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero Covid-19 related deaths.

Twenty-four districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 93,806 samples were tested in the state on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 49.3 million.

RELATED STORIES

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 60.6 million, with 38,002 people being inoculated on Friday, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bengaluru: 3 slaughter cows in illegal abattoir; held

Karnataka legislative panel orders survey of churches, staff

BJP eyes balancing formula for bypoll campaign strategy in Karnataka

Study links north Karnataka tremors to hydro-seismicity
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP