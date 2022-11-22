Karnataka man duped by woman impersonating as an IAS officer: Report

A man in Karnataka approached state police after he was duped by a woman online who impersonated a deputy commissioner, reported The Indian Express. The woman also reportedly promised that she will marry the man and also took ₹40 lakh from him.

According to the report, in June - Parameshwara Hipparagi - resident of Sindagi in Karnataka’s Vijayapuri district received a friend request on Facebook from a profile named Manjula KR. Parameshwara and the woman got close to each other and used to chat every day. Later in September, the man also sent ₹700 to the woman when she said that her mother is unwell.

The woman claimed that she cleared the UPSC examination and soon she will be posted as a deputy commissioner of Karnataka’s Haasan district. Hipparagi also transferred money to the woman’s account multiple times as she promised that she would marry him, post joining the job.

The report also said that Hipparagi worked as a labour supervisor at a firm in Telangana and his salary was Rs. 30,000 a month. When the woman claimed that she had to repay a few loans, Hipparagi sold a piece of land and even borrowed from his friends and family to arrange the money. After learning that he was lured by the woman, Hipparagi approached the Vijayapuri police on November 15.

However, the police told the publication that the woman was speaking in Kannada to him and even in touch with him after he filed a police complaint.

