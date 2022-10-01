Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka man tries to kiss cobra after rescuing it, gets bitten | Video

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 01:24 PM IST

In a horrifying video which has surfaced online, a man from Karnataka's Shivamogga was bitten by the cobra on the lip when he tried to kiss it. He survived the snake bite.

A reptile expert rescued a cobra in Bhadravathi and went to kiss it, when he got bit.((Screengrab of Twitter video))
ByYamini C S | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

A show of affection turned awry for a man from Karnataka recently who went to kiss a cobra he had just rescued. However, the snake turned its head back and bite him on the lip, a video, which has gone viral on social media, showed. The incident happened at Bommanakatte in Bhadravathi of the Shivamogga district.

The video shows the man, a reptile rescuer, trying to kiss the snake when it bites him and slips away from his hands. Other people can be seen trying to catch the snake as it slithers away. Take a look at the video here:

The man is said to have survived the cobra bite. His identity could not be ascertained immediately. Netizens were concerned for the man but expressed their disapproval, with one saying, “Did he make it? Folks do anything to go viral.”

While, others found a light-hearted moment, saying, “It did kiss him,” and “Sorry that snake has a boyfriend.”

In a similar incident, a middle-aged woman, identified as Rinku, from Chandigarh succumbed to a snake bite on Wednesday night. She was bitten by a venomous snake outside her house while she was washing utensils. She did not think anything of it but got sick a little while later and died on the way to hospital.

