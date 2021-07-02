Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka minister’s aide arrested on complaint by Yediyurappa’s son
bengaluru news

Karnataka minister’s aide arrested on complaint by Yediyurappa’s son

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra, filed a police complaint three days ago against Rajanna
By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Handcuffs - Handcuff

An aide to Karnataka minister B Sriramulu was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly cheating government job aspirants. The accused, Rajanna, was arrested outside Sriramulu’s residence, people aware of the matter said.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra, filed a police complaint three days ago against Rajanna. “The accused person misused (the) complainant’s name to get a job done by receiving illegal gratification. The complainant also stated that he does not know the said accused nor he has anything to do with him hence the complainant requested to take necessary action against all the persons concerned including the said accused,” said Vijayendra’s complaint to the police on June 28. HT has seen a copy of the complaint.

Rajanna has been booked under the Karnataka Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code’s Section 420 (cheating).

The arrest comes amid reports of strained relations between Yediyurappa and his ministers. Some of Yediyurappa’s colleagues have objected to Vijayendra’s role in the administration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Timelapse video shows gummy bears melting in Canadian heatwave

Dogs get ‘mid-air pets’ from man, video is too cute to handle

Netflix’s alarm-related post gets a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush

Mom screams with joy on seeing her deployed army son after two years. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP