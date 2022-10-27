Karnataka police aim to reduce 3 million footfalls to police stations
The southern state's top cop, director-general Praveen Sood, Wednesday said the aim is to cut footfalls in police stations by at least three million.
Police in Karnataka have reiterated calls to people to use online services for document verification process. The southern state's top cop, director-general Praveen Sood, Wednesday said the aim is to cut footfalls in police stations by at least three million.
"A very useful citizen-centric initiative of the Police Computer Wing of Karnataka State Police. We aim to do away with about 3 million avoidable footfalls to the police offices," he tweeted. He also shared a detailed how-to video on getting documents verified without visiting a police station - something that can save both sides time and money.
Earlier Sood had said the police would not take more than 21 days to verify documents.
"If you don't receive a reply within 21 days you have a right to meet SP/CP physically. Our processes are 100% online otherwise..." he tweeted.
Police in Karnataka launched this service in July after they observed high footfalls for document verification and lost document reports.